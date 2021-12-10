Moustache Mountain become Tag Team Champions on WWE NXT UK

Moustache Mountain are the brand new NXT UK Tag Team Champions.

Earlier this afternoon, on the December 9 episode of NXT UK, Tyler Bate and Trent Seven, Moustache Mountain captured the NXT UK Tag Team Titles by defeating Sam Stoker and Lewis Howley, the tag team known as Pretty Deadly.

The finish of the match saw Tyler Bate and Trent Seven score a double pin on the champions, ending Pretty Deadly's title reign that began back on February 25, 2021.

What is next for Moustache Mountain in WWE?

This is the first time that Tyler Bate and Trent Seven have captured the NXT UK Tag Team Championships. Which is relatively surprising given they are one of the most popular tag teams in the NXT UK brand.

Now that Moustache Mountain finally holds the NXT UK Tag Team Titles, the question from the WWE Universe will obviously be when are they coming to the United States permanently like many championship acts before them?

With the rise of WWE NXT 2.0, this might not be as simple as it was before, as what that brand is looking for is drastically different from the black and gold brand of old. Will Seven and Bate fit into the changing NXT 2.0 landscape? Or will they remain throughout the duration of their WWE contracts in NXT UK?

It's certainly an interesting question to ponder and one that obviously won't get answered anytime in the near future. It will be interesting to see if any changes occur to NXT UK in 2022; only time will tell.

