Moustache Mountain names best NXT UK talent who are destined for WWE's main roster

Current NXT UK Tag Team Champions, Moustache Mountain, Tyler Bate and Trent Seven have picked fellow stars who can make it to WWE's main roster.

Moustache Mountain have been an intergral part of the British Independent Wrestling scene for many years now. During their time in WWE, they have captured gold as a tag team in both NXT and NXT UK.

Meanwhile, Bate won a tournament in 2017 to become the first ever WWE United Kingdom Champion.

Now that NXT UK has established itself as a mainstay WWE brand, many talents have gone onto the company's main roster. Doudrop, Rhea Ripley and Kay Lee Ray are some of the most prominent names to emerge from the brand.

In an interview with Alexander Stewart from Inside The Ropes, Moustache Mountain named some current NXT UK stars whom they expect to join WWE's main roster:

"I think there's a nice little bunch of people. People like A-Kid, i feel like you could put A-Kid quite high up on the list, Sam Gradwell, Saxon Huxley, Jordan Devlin, Kenny Williams, yeah he's definitely going to be one to watch." From 2:16-2:35

Several talents from all over Europe are performing exceptionally well on NXT UK. With that being said, we can expect some main roster call-ups to happen in the near future.

Moustache Mountain will defend their titles this week on NXT UK

In what has been a relatively short time frame as Champions, Mustache Mountain have been defending their belts as often as possible.

This week they will once again put their Tag Team titles on the line when they face the formidable duo of Ashton Smith and Oliver Carter.

Do you see Moustache Mountain walking out of NXT UK this week with the Tag Team gold? Let us know in the comments section below.

