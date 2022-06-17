Moustache Mountain implodes on NXT UK

Former NXT Tag Team Champions Tyler Bate and Trent Seven, also known as Moustache Mountain, have split up on NXT UK.

The team worked together on the British independent circuit during the mid-2010s in promotions like Progress and Defiant Wrestling. They were signed to Vince McMahon's company in 2017 to compete individually in WWE's United Kingdom Championship Tournament, which Tyler Bate won. He and Trent then reformed their union when NXT UK came to the air in 2018.

However, it now appears that their longstanding union is finally at an end after the events of this week's NXT UK. After the team dropped their tag team championships to Oliver Carter and Ashton Smith, Trent Seven came out to announce his retirment, which turned out to be a Mark Henry-esque swerve, as he attacked Tyler Bate instead.

This marks the end of a very successful run for Moustache Mountain, who captured both the NXT and NXT UK Tag Team Championships in their time as a tag team.

It will be interesting to see what WWE has for Bate and Seven in the coming weeks. You can read more about Moustache Mountain by clicking right here.

We asked Randy Orton's dad about his injury and he opened up right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far