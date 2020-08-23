Mr. Brodie Lee dominates Cody, wins AEW TNT Championship on Dynamite

Fans of AEW were stunned as Mr. Brodie Lee dominated Cody tonight on AEW Dynamite to become the new AEW TNT Champion.

In a very short match, Brodie Lee squashed Cody, hitting a discus lariat to defeat The American Nightmare to capture the TNT gold.

During the short match, Cody had very limited offense. After getting a few shots in at the opening of the match, Cody would then be dominated by The Exalted One of The Dark Order. Brodie Lee would hit multiple powerbombs on Cody, as the head coach of the Nightmare Family, Arn Anderson, looked concerned from ringside.

After numerous powerbombs, Brodie Lee would then hit a vicious discus clothesline for the shock victory to become the second-ever AEW TNT Champion.

Adding to the shocking defeat, the post-match angle saw Cody receive medical attention as it appeared he had been knocked out by the vicious clothesline. During a post-match interview with Tony Schiavone, the new TNT Champion Brodie Lee declared that nobody from AEW believed in him or The Dark Order.

The Dark Order attack AEW's Nightmare Family

After receiving medical attention, Cody would be stretchered out of the ring and up the entrance ramp. Before Cody was taken to the backstage area, the former TNT Champion gave a thumbs up to the AEW audience, indicating that he was okay.

However, as Arn Anderson tended to Cody, The Enforcer would be surrounded by The Dark Order before being attacked himself by the villainous faction. This was emphasized by Brodie Lee hitting Arn Anderson with a superkick to the gut.

Not content with the damage that he had already administered to Cody, the new TNT Champion then flipped Cody off of his stretcher and struck Cody in the skull with a black bag containing a heavy item.

Mr. Brodie Lee (@ThisBrodieLee) promised @codyrhodes that after he won the TNT Title tonight, he would return the original #TNTChampionship belt to him.#AEWDynamite #SaturdayNightDynamite pic.twitter.com/KtoTyPYNDs — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 23, 2020

The Dark Order would then continue their assault on The Nightmare Family as Minions attacked Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshal. Brandi Rhodes would not be excluded from this attack too. After Brandi attempted to protect her husband, Anna Jay would attack Brandi, locking in a rear naked choke.

As the entire Nightmare Family lay beaten and destroyed on the entrance ramp, Mr. Brodie Lee then revealed the contents of the black bag he had struck Cody with. The bag contained the pieces of the original, unfinished TNT Championship that Cody had possessed for the last several months.

Now that Brodie Lee is the TNT Champion, can anybody stop him? Have The Dark Order taken out the entire Nightmare Family?