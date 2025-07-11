Mr. Iguana wants full-time WWE run after breakout Worlds Collide performance (Exclusive)

WWE star Mr. Iguana is looking for an opportunity to perform for the company again. He became a huge sensation after his appearance at Worlds Collide last month.

Mr. Iguana teamed up with Aero Star and Octagon Jr. to defeat Lince Dorado and LWO members Cruz del Toro and Dragon Lee. His performance made him an instant hit with the WWE Universe.

During an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda senior editor Bill Apter, Mr. Iguana was excited about the prospect of competing in WWE.

"I honestly don't know. I will see what happens, because every brand is very good. Every brand has different styles and different moments in my mind, like when I was more young, like oh, RAW has this roster, SmackDown roster, NXT, that is all new. For me, any brand is walking in the same ship, because it's the same universe, and they have a lot of talent."

The star also added that he got a taste of the WWE fanbase during the Worlds Collide weekend. He detailed that it didn't matter whether he was on RAW, SmackDown, or NXT as long as he could entertain the fans. He noted that several legends like Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and The Undertaker made their names in different brands throughout their careers.

"The first collab for me was AAA meeting WWE, but WWE for me is a whole universe. Being in a performance center is being in a whole universe. I don't know, like, any one of the brands for me is watching, there's Triple H, there's Shawn Michaels, there's Undertaker, there's Booker T. I mean, I've seen WWE. I almost don't see like in brands and colors." [From 0:43 onwards]

The 36-year-old star is regarded as one of the most unique characters in the world of lucha libre. It will be interesting to see Mr. Iguana get more screentime on WWE TV in the future.

