Former Champion's honest thoughts on Hornswoggle replacing him as Vince McMahon's "son" on WWE RAW (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon had a grand storyline planned for WWE RAW in 2007, where he would be revealed to have an illegitimate son. Ken Anderson (fka Mr. Kennedy) was supposed to be that illegitimate son before plans went awry.

Anderson was suspended for violating WWE's Wellness Policy, which forced the company to take another direction with the storyline. Ultimately, McMahon's illegitimate son was revealed to be Hornswoggle.

The former Money in the Bank winner was a guest on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted. He answered quite a few questions, including one on his thoughts about Hornswoggle replacing him as the illegitimate son. Here is what he said:

"Being honest, he killed that role. He really did. And they ran with it for a long time. I don't know that we could've gotten as much mileage out of me being the son than as they did out of Hornswoggle being the son," said Ken Anderson. [7:42-7:58]

Ken Anderson on what he was told by WWE about his angle with Vince McMahon

Ken Anderson confirmed that the original plan was for him to be Vince McMahon's illegitimate son before he got in trouble. WWE had vignettes and interviews planned to leading up to the announcement.

"I remember the day that Stephanie came to me and she said 'Vince has something he has to tell you, I'm gonna let him tell you' and then we went over the whole thing. They said there's gonna be a series of vignettes and little backstage interviews and things like that, 'We're gonna drop some dimes and let people figure out that it's gonna be you,'" he added. [6:12-6:57]

The former Mr. Kennedy did not know too much about WWE and Vince McMahon's plans for him beyond the reveal, citing the ever-changing nature of the business. He mentioned the company does not like to plan too far ahead due to sudden changes and injuries.

