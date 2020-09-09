Former WWE Superstar Mr. Kennedy recently sat down with Sportskeeda's Chris Featherstone and discussed a variety of topics about his time with the company. Kennedy opened up on the stiff chair shot that he received at the hands of The Undertaker at Survivor Series 2006:

"When I first got into the business, I was told, 'If you're gonna swing a chair at somebody, you gotta make sure... there's nothing worse than seeing somebody pull a chair shot. I mean there's nothing worse in my opinion than seeing somebody pull anything. The idea is that we want to make it look like we are killing each other without actually killing each other out there, and somethings just s**k.

"That chair shot was one of the things that you just got to grit your teeth. It actually wasn't that bad, I have taken worse bumps in my life. It just happened to look good, and also the thing that makes that stand out is the way that 'Taker held the chair... and when he hit it on my head, it actually opened up, and that looked fantastic."

Mr. Kennedy's feud with The Undertaker helped him to rise up the ranks

Mr. Kennedy quickly became one of the biggest heels in WWE by the time he faced The Undertaker at Survivor Series. The match saw Kennedy get help from MVP and he eventually defeated The Undertaker. The Deadman was furious at what had happened, and proceeded to hit an incredibly stiff chair shot right on Kennedy's head.

Kennedy went on to win the Money In The Bank Ladder match at WrestleMania 23, by defeating the likes of CM Punk, Edge, and Randy Orton. Unfortunately, he soon lost the briefcase to Edge, who cashed it it on The Undertaker to win the World title.