MSK among teams to advance in Dusty Classic Tag Team Tournaments on NXT

Another week has passed, and NXT provided another series of great tag team action. In their second match on the black-and-gold brand, MSK defeated the duo of Killian Dain and Drake Maverick.

Also, Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez and the Grizzled Young Veterans advanced in their respective Dusty Classic Tag Team Tournaments.

MSK opened this week's NXT against a game duo of Dain and Maverick. Both teams had control of the action at various points, but in the end, the newest faces to NXT punched their tickets to the semi-finals of the Dusty Cup. They will face the winners of the match-up between Legado Del Fantasma and Lucha House Party.

Also in men's action in the Dusty Classic, the Grizzled Young Veterans defeated the duo of Kushida and Leon Ruff to advance to the semi-finals. They'll face the winner of next week's match-up between Adam Cole and Roderick Strong and Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher.

In the Women's Dusty Cup, Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai took care of business against the pairing of Jessi Kamea and Aliyah.

The underdogs had a few moments of control, but in the end, the partnership of Kai and Big Mami was too much to overcome. The victors will face NXT's underdogs Team Ninja (Kacy Catanzaro/Kayden Carter) in the semi-finals.

The future matches in both tournaments on NXT are intriguing

The finals of the Women's Dusty Cup will take place at TakeOver on February 14. Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart will take on Zoey Stark and Marina Shafir next. The winner of that pairing will face Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell in one of the semi-final clashes.

For the men, a salivating showdown between the Undisputed Era and the unlikely pairing of Ciampa and Thatcher is on the horizon. The winner of that clash will face The Grizzled Young Veterans.

The eventual winners of the Men's Dusty Cup will get a shot at NXT Tag Team Champs Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch. Who will add their names to the trophies given to both winners?