MSK will defend their NXT tag team titles against a pair of surprising opponents

MSK became the new WWE NXT Tag Team Champions last night on NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night 1. The duo will now have to cut its celebration short, as there are new No.1 contenders for them to deal with.

The team of Killian Dain and Drake Maverick have become the new No.1 contenders for the tag team titles after they defeated Breezango on Night 2 of Stand & Deliver and will now challenge MSK some time in the future.

Dain and Maverick took on Breezango on the kick off show NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night 2. The match was the only to take place on the Kickoff Show and was a well-fought one on both sides. Both the teams of Breezango and Killian Dain and Drake Maverick showed why they deserved to be in line for the NXT tag titles' No. 1 contendership.

However, it was the chemistry between Dain and Maverick that took them a step further and allowed them to seal their opportunity against MSK for the championship.

The duo became the official No.1 contenders after Killian Dain used his partner Drake Maverick as a weapon, powerbombing him onto Fandango and allowing him to make the pin.

Their partnership may look volatile from the outside, but there can be no denying that MSK will have to be wary of Killian Dain and Drake Maverick.

MSK have found great success since their NXT debuts

MSK made their NXT debuts just four months ago, but have already found a huge amount of success in such little time. Since their debut, the duo of Wes Lee and Nash Carter have won two of the most prestigious tag team accolades NXT has to offer.

They won the well-renowned Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament and have now secured their position as WWE NXT Tag Team Champions.

Their early success has many in the WWE Universe wondering just how much more success MSK can attain in their WWE careers. They certainly have the talent and can reach greater heights in NXT.

What do you think of MSK's career so far in WWE? Will they be able to successfully defend their titles against Dain & Maverick? Share your thoughts with us down below.