Former SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi recently posted a video to Twitter reminiscing about traveling with her husband Jimmy Uso and working for WWE.

The Orlando native famously walked out of the company with Sasha Banks on the May 16 episode of Monday Night RAW. The two slammed their WWE Women's Tag Team belts on the table of then-VP of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis and have not been seen on TV since.

Despite rumors of their return popping up every couple of weeks for the past five months, there is still no concrete news of their return to or release from the promotion.

The 34-year old recently took to Twitter to post a vlog-style video of WWE's European tour from earlier this year. She even noted that "much has changed" since the video was made.

"#tbt This was in my drafts much has changed since then glad I captured these moments #wrestling #tour #marriage #love," she wrote in the caption.

Her tour in Europe included some of her last performances for WWE to date, as she walked out of the company not long after due to what was perceived as dissatisfaction with the Women's Tag Team division.

Since Naomi and Banks' walkout, Vince McMahon has stepped down from all his positions and Laurinaitis has been ousted from the company.

Triple H is reportedly looking to offer Naomi a new contract with WWE

WWE's new Chief Content Officer and Head of Creative, Triple H, is reportedly looking to offer Naomi a new contract with WWE.

As stated above, the 34-year old star has not been seen on WWE TV since she and Sasha Banks walked out on the May 16 episode of RAW. They have since made several public appearances, like at New York Fashion Week and the red carpet premiere for Disney+ series She Hulk and Andor.

A recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter states that while The Boss' future with the promotion is still up in the air, Naomi has been offered a new contract by WWE.

"WWE is reportedly working on a new contract for Naomi, but there is no concrete update on when she and Sasha Banks might return." [H/T Wrestling Headlines]

Triple H and WWE will presumably try to bring back not only one half of the former Women's Tag Team Champions, but both. With a bevy of returns to the company under the new management, it is highly likely that the two former SmackDown Women's Champions will be returning to TV soon.

