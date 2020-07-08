Muhammad Hassan recalls Triple H's bizarre suggestion

Triple H is known for throwing ideas past WWE Superstars.

Triple H had a plan in place to repackage Muhammad Hassan.

Triple H

Muhammad Hassan is one of many WWE Superstars who wrestled at Ohio Valley Wrestling before making his debut on WWE RAW. Unfortunately, Hassan was a part of WWE only for a year. He was written off TV soon after he feuded with The Undertaker. Even though he was written off TV for political reasons, Triple H had plans to bring him back to WWE TV.

Triple H's idea for Muhammad Hassan

Muhammad Hassan was a guest on Sportskeeda's UnSKrpited. During the show, Hassan spoke about his time in the WWE, his teaching career, life after performing in the WWE and his relationship with Triple H.

While Muhammad Hassan was in conversation and taking up questions from the audience, a fan asked him whether he thought his run in WWE would have lasted longer if he was given another character. The former WWE Superstar answered the question by stating an idea that Triple H had passed by him.

"I'm not sure because that character was very easy for me to play and very easy for me to make believable. I remember when this was going downhill, Triple H had said something like just come out and say 'My name is Marc Copani and WWE made me do/say those things'. We were thinking of ways that we could repackage Muhammad Hassan or myself. But no other character would have gotten me that monster push, that's for sure. I don't know whether another character would have gotten me into that position where I could have exhibited the same skills that made Muhammad Hassan over at the time. Maybe, but it definitely wouldn't have happened quick and who knows where I would be today had it not happened."

The current school principal also said that he is grateful for the chance he had and working with the talented Superstars at that time.

While Muhammad Hassan did not win any Titles during his time in the WWE, he did have main-event calibre matches against John Cena, Chris Jericho, Hulk Hogan and Shawn Michaels. Before his departure, Muhammad Hassan was involved in an angle with The Undertaker and many rumors at the time suggested that WWE was going to put the World Heavyweight Championship on him.