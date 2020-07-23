Muhammad Hassan on why he retired from wrestling after leaving WWE 

Marc Copani aka Muhammad Hassan has been gone from WWE for a long time. Following a controversial segment with The Undertaker back in 2005 which had extremely bad timing, he left WWE and apparently retired from the world of wrestling, only to return in 2018 for a single run in the Independent Wrestling scene.

This has been his last run as a wrestler, although he did work with Shad Gaspard on a graphic novel named "Assassin and Son" which is out now on scoutcomics.com. All the proceeds from the novel will go to Shad Gaspard's family.

Years ago @Shadbeast and I wrote a graphic novel which will now be officially released in November. We lost Shad in May and to honor him, Scout is releasing the first book with 2 special edition covers on Wednesday. All proceeds go to Shad’s family #legacy https://t.co/YWNXMku07i — Marc Copani (@mcopani1) July 3, 2020

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet on his podcast, The Chris Van Vliet Show, Muhammad Hassan talked about how he left WWE and why he never went back to wrestle.

Muhammad Hassan on wrestling after WWE

Muhammad Hassan revealed that even after leaving WWE, he was not completely over the world of wrestling. He felt a connection to wrestling and eventually returned in the Independent Wrestling scene to see if he could still wrestle in 2018. This helped him to get over wrestling be at peace with it for the first time after his time in WWE.

"I didn't get over wrestling until probably 10 years later. I probably didn't get over wrestling until I got back in the ring a few years ago. And I remember people asking me questions about why I did that, they thought it was some planned thing like I was going to go back to WWE. No. I think I was 38, I needed to see if I could still do it. And I did it, and it was actually fun, I had a blast and then I'm like I'm never doing this again. I just needed to do it. And that's when I started to get over wrestling and that's when I think I started to mend. It was a huge loss. It was a huge heartbreak. And I think it took me a long time. And then I started a couple of years ago to do a few interviews here and there, I really hadn't done much since. I guess I started to stop avoiding it because of how it made me feel, the thought of failure and everything that had happened from the character. I was always proud of it but now I don't feel that when I talk about or think about wrestling." - h/t Chris Van Vliet