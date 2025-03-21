Multi-time Women's World Champion names WWE's Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley as her dream opponents

WWE's Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley have been at each other's throats heading into WrestleMania 41. Meanwhile, former TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace named the two stars as her dream opponents.

Ad

Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair got their start on the main roster around the same time under the old regime. However, The Eradicator and The EST became the faces of their division on separate brands and are now set to collide at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas with IYO SKY in the mix.

In an interview with WWE Deutschland, former three-time TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace named Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair as her dream opponents in the Stamford-based promotion. Grace has previously crossed paths with Belair in the Women's Royal Rumble match:

Ad

Trending

"[Rhea Ripley?] You know, you have to say that, right? I feel like I have to say that. Bianca [Belair] is a very, very close second, though. I feel like she's so insanely athletic," Grace said. (From 22:48 to 23:00)

Brock Lesnar changed major Royal Rumble plans? More details HERE.

Ad

Bianca Belair calls out Rhea Ripley following WWE RAW

Earlier this month, the landscape of Monday Night RAW changed drastically within the blink of an eye when Rhea Ripley lost the Women's World Championship to IYO SKY heading into WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

However, Mami believes Bianca Belair is the one to be blamed for her loss, as The EST was ringside during the title match following her Women's Elimination Chamber win in Toronto.

Ad

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Rhea Ripley interrupted Belair and SKY after they were done signing their contract for WrestleMania 41. Mami laid out both stars and signed her name as well on the contract.

Ad

While the management tried to reason with the former Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair vs. IYO SKY will likely take place at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit WWE Deutschland and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback