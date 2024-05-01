Multi-time WWE champion seemingly rejoins popular faction

The 2024 WWE Draft shuffled superstars from RAW and SmackDown with a handful of main roster call-ups from NXT. Meanwhile, a multi-time WWE champion has seemingly rejoined a popular faction after the two-night event.

Last year, Rey Mysterio revived the Latino World Order under Triple H's regime and added new faces to the group. In October 2023, Carlito returned to WWE on a full-time basis and joined the newly revived group on Friday Night SmackDown.

However, The Caribbean Bad Apple attacked Dragon Lee and Rey Mysterio during Night One of the annual Draft and escaped. Today, he seemingly rejoined the group when he uploaded a video on Instagram as he took out the Latino World Order t-shirt from a trash can.

Carlito seemingly rejoins the Latino World Order.

The current status of the 45-year-old star with the group is unknown, and it will be interesting to see what he does on the red brand in the coming weeks.

WWE veteran reacted to Carlito's heel turn on SmackDown

The Latino World Order cannot seem to catch a break, as the group is often on the end of losses and betrayals. Last year, Santos Escobar turned heel against Rey Mysterio and the group after he was accused of costing The Master of the 619 his match against Logan Paul at the 2023 Crown Jewel Premium Live Event.

During the annual WWE Draft, Santos Escobar proved his innocence and revealed that Carlito attacked Dragon Lee before the latter's match at WrestleMania XL. While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk podcast, former WWE manager Dutch Mantell praised the heel turn and found Carlito's act hilarious.

"I kind of liked it," Dutch Mantell said. "Now, you have to have liked Carlito's face when he saw it; he threw him over there (at Rey Mysterio), and then he took off (laughs). That was good." [From 48:50 onwards]

The 45-year-old star was drafted to Monday Night RAW with the Latino World Order. It will be interesting to see what the faction does next on the brand.