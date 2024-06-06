Multi-time WWE champion seemingly teases reunion with AJ Styles

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Jun 06, 2024 12:58 GMT
AJ Styles during a fake retirement angle on WWE SmackDown! [Image via WWE.com]

AJ Styles shocked the WWE Universe with a fake retirement angle on the recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Recently, two-time RAW Tag Team Champion Karl Anderson seemingly teased a reunion with The Phenomenal One ahead of the show.

AJ Styles returned to WWE in December 2023 with a goal, as he wanted to become the face of the blue brand. However, The Phenomenal One came close to winning on multiple occasions but couldn't win the big one.

Last month, AJ Styles lost to Cody Rhodes in the main event of WWE Backlash 2024. After the event, Nick Aldis denied The Phenomenal One's request for a rematch against The American Nightmare.

Instead, AJ Styles had a fake retirement angle on Friday Night SmackDown and lured Cody Rhodes into a trap. The angle also saw an appearance from Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows on the blue brand.

Ahead of Friday Night SmackDown, Karl Anderson posted an image from the segment on X. The two-time RAW Tag Team Champion seemingly teased the reunion of The O.C. on WWE SmackDown.

All members of The O.C. are chasing championships in WWE

Earlier this year, AJ Styles ended his association with The O.C., and the trio shifted their focus to the developmental brand. Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows went after the NXT Tag Team Championship.

Meanwhile, Mia 'Michin' Yim also appeared on the white and gold brand and qualified for the inaugural NXT Women's North American Championship Ladder Match.

Elsewhere, Axiom and Nathan Frazer will defend the NXT Tag Team Championship against The Good Brothers (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) at NXT Battleground 2024. On the main roster, AJ Styles clarified his intentions after faking a retirement angle on Friday Night SmackDown.

A rematch with Cody Rhodes is on the cards, and the management will likely announce it for Clash at The Castle 2024. It will be interesting to see if The Phenomenal One dethrones The American Nightmare in the coming weeks.

