Multi-time WWE Women's Champion on lack of stories in the women's division under Triple H's regime

Triple H's WWE regime brought a plethora of changes to the main roster. However, some aspects of the new regime's booking were still criticized. Meanwhile, Bayley addressed the lack of stories in the women's division.

A few years ago, Triple H was at the helm of affairs when he became the Chief Content Officer of the Stamford-based promotion. The new regime changed the landscape of WWE's main roster as storylines became the product's core and sporadic last-minute decision-making was eliminated.

However, the company is still figuring out several aspects including proper storylines for the women's division. During an appearance on Gorilla Position, current WWE Women's Champion Bayley was asked about the lack of stories in the women's division even under the new regime led by The Game.

Trending

"Oh for sure, there's always work to do and it's hard because we have so many women, so many talented women, and only so much time on the shows. Of course, you know, there are days when I'm like [disappointed sigh], we can have a whole show based on the women's division and have people interested in it," Bayley said. [5:26 - 5:43]

The Role Model cited a major problem under the new regime, which was the re-introduction of several rehired stars.

"I think it's just a matter of time. When Triple H took over, it's like the company started all over again. So, it's like we had to reintroduce characters. He hired so many people back that we had to reintroduce or teach the audience who they were (...) So, it's been a lot of growing pains in a way, but I believe we'll get there because the women here are, I think, hard to deny and they've so much to give," Bayley said. [6:17 - 6:46]

You can watch the podcast below:

What the future has in store for The Role Model remains to be seen.

Piper Niven vowed to dethrone Bayley at WWE Clash at the Castle 2024

Earlier this year, Bayley turned babyface for the first time in many years after Damage CTRL had turned against The Role Model after the latter won the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match. Instead of going after Rhea Ripley, she picked IYO SKY as her opponent for WrestleMania XL.

Later, she defeated The Genius of the Sky at the two-night extravaganza in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to become the new WWE Women's Champion. However, Bayley now has one of the most difficult challenges at the Clash at the Castle 2024 Premium Live Event in Glasgow, Scotland, where she will defend her coveted title against Piper Niven.

Expand Tweet

While speaking to PWInsider, Niven vowed to dethrone The Role Model and win the title by drilling Bayley's head into the mat. It will be interesting to see if she can walk out of Glasgow with the WWE Women's Championship.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Gorilla Position and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.