Multiple AEW stars injured on the latest episode of Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling is just days away from airing the second edition of their marquee event, AEW Double or Nothing which will take place on May 23, 2020. Unfortunately, there are some major injury concerns as multiple top AEW stars suffered an injury on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite.

According to Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Radio, there were at least three stars that were injured on Wednesday's episode of AEW's weekly show, Dynamite.

Three Stars injured on AEW Dynamite

Among the injured wrestlers, the first one is Fenix who took on Orange Cassidy on tonight's Dynamite. Fenix went on to pin Cassidy and win the match after some interference from Kip Sabian. During the match, Fenix took the aerial route and went for a dive off the top rope to the floor. A bunch of wrestlers was supposed to catch him but he landed short and crashed straight to the ground. While there's no official update on the situation, he is believed to be fine for the Double or Nothing PPV where he's one of the entrants in the Casino Ladder Match.

The second injury of the night saw Dr. Britt Baker who injured her knee during her tag team match on Dynamite. The injury took place after Nyla Rose was thrown onto her by Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander. The reports suggest that her injury could be bad but there is no update on whether it will affect her planned match at Double or Nothing against Statlander.

Looks like Britt Baker got hurt when they threw Nyla Rose on top of her.



Looks like she landed right on her knee. #AEW #AEWDynamite

The third and probably the biggest injury of the night took place during the closing moments of the show. The Young Bucks and Adam "Hangman" Page made their return to AEW TV after a long absence and got into a brawl with The Inner Circle. One half of the Young Bucks, Matt Jackson probably suffered an injury while performing a dive during the above segment. The officials think that he might have broken his ribs but the confirmation would come after he gets x-rays done.

He is scheduled to be in action at Double or Nothing this Saturday as The Elite will take on The Inner Circle in a Stadium Stampede match.

We'll keep you updated on the situation of these injuries!