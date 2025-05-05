Multiple female talents sent home during WWE show; The Undertaker involved

Multiple female prospects were sent home during a WWE show. The Undertaker was also involved in the decision.

WWE launched LFG earlier this year, where several prospects would be coached by legends on how to become future greats in the business. The Undertaker, Bubba Ray Dudley, Mickie James, and Booker T are current coaches on the show, and each of them was assigned prospects at the start of the season. As this season draws to a close, it is time for the coaches to cut some of the talent from the show, and that's what happened tonight.

Tonight's episode started with 16 prospects but ended with only eight, as the coaches were forced to cut half the roster.

Tatyanna Dumas faced off against Zena Sterling in the first matchup. Following the match, Bubba Ray Dudley chose to eliminate Dumas. The next matchup saw Leigh Laurel go up against P. Nasty. After the match, Booker T sent Leigh Laurel home despite her best efforts. The Undertaker also had to choose between Bayley Humphrey and Tyra Mae Steele, and he opted to eliminate the former. The final elimination came from Mickie James, who chose to send Sirena Linton home after her match against Dani Sekelsky.

It will be interesting to see what happens next on WWE LFG.

