Multiple times former world champions interrupted Liv Morgan on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Natalya and Carmella interrupted SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan on the latest edition of RAW.

Morgan's eight-year-long WWE career finally paid off at WWE's latest premium live event this past Saturday. At MITB, Morgan won the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match and successfully cashed-in her contract on the same night. She defeated Ronda Rousey to win the Blue Brand's top championship, marking her first taste of the championship title in WWE.

On the latest edition of RAW, Liv Morgan came out to the ring to celebrate her victory and say goodbye to the red-brand. She was then interrupted by Natalya, who claimed that Liv had only won the championship because The Queen of Harts had softened Rousey for her. Carmella then joined the conversation and came out to the ring to trash talk both women, telling them to take their issues to SmackDown. Mella then offered a truce with Nattie, and the two began to beat down Liv.

Current RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair then came to the ring to make the save. The four women were then put into an impromptu tag team match by Adam Pearce.

It will be interesting to see how Morgan's SmackDown run plays out.

