Multiple returns confirmed for NJPW G1 Climax 30; Jon Moxley status revealed

At tonight's New Japan Road show, New Japan Pro Wrestling officially announced the blocks and competitors for this year's G1 Climax 30. Featuring some of the top stars from the NJPW roster, the premier NJPW annual tournament has once again been divided across two different blocks.

Much like every other year, the G1 Climax 30 will feature most of New Japan Pro Wrestling's top champions and will also include the returns of multiple top Superstars, who have been competing in the US for NJPW Strong.

New Japan Pro Wrestling has officially revealed the blocks and competitors for this year's G1 Climax 30. This year's tournament promises to feature another round of incredible singles matches as fans will witness the returns of Jay White, Will Ospreay, KENTA, Jeff Cobb, and Juice Robinson.

As usual, all the top champions, including the newly crowned IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Champion, Tetsuya Naito, will also compete in the tournament as part of the B Block. NEVER Openweight Champion, Minoru Suzuki along with his fellow Suzuki Gun stablemates and reigning IWGP Tag Team Champions, Taichi, and Zack Sabre Jr. have been placed across the two blocks.

One of the notable absentees from this year's G1 Climax is reigning IWGP United States Champion, Jon Moxley, who made his tournament debut last year and was highly impressive in his first-ever G1 Climax outing.

Interestingly enough, Moxley could end up losing his US Title to KENTA, who has a guaranteed shot at The Death Rider's title after winning the New Japan Cup USA. It remains to be seen if NJPW will hold that match prior to the G1 or not.

The G1 Climax 30 will kick off on September 19, and promises to be another historic tournament in NJPW's long history.