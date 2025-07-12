Multiple stars complain about WWE management

Multiple WWE stars have now issued complaints about management and sent each other comforting messages. They took to social media to talk about it even as this week's SmackDown was taking place.

Chelsea Green had sent a message to Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, commiserating their title loss, saying that she also was mourning the loss of her United States Championship. She also took a shot at management in the message.

"I’m so sorry for your loss. As a fellow widow - when one mourns, we all mourn. (Prob not @WWE management though cause they suck!!) Please accept my sincerest condolences. ♥️ PS. If you need a candle guy, I have one. PPS. You guys slayed the lewks."

Xavier Woods reacted to the message and joined in the act, complaining about the management, stating that they had to get their act together. He also sympathized with Chelsea Green on the loss of the Women's United States Championship.

"Chelsea, thank you so much for your support. We are sending our thoughts and prayers to you as well during this harrowing time. We hope that @wwe management gets their act together as you are the rightful U.S. Champion - yes please on the candles - yall looked sensational!"

It remains to be seen what's next for them.

