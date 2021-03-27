Multiple matches announced for WrestleMania 37 on this week's SmackDown

WWE is finalizing the match card for the WrestleMania 37, which is just around the corner. The Show of Shows will take place over two nights on April 10th and 11th.

WWE confirmed three new matches for the show on this week's episode of SmackDown. The total tally of matches set for WrestleMania 37 now sits at 11.

WWE has booked matches between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins and Cesaro, and Big E and Apollo Crews for the Intercontinental Championship on night two at WrestleMania 37.

The Swiss Cyborg Cesaro also accepted a challenge from Seth Rollins. Their match will be the culmination of a long-running feud since Rollins' return to WWE in 2021.

Finally, two WWE Superstars will rekindle their infamous rivalry. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will face off for the first time in almost two years at the Showcase of the Immortals.

WrestleMania 37 is still a good two weeks away, so there is plenty of time for more matches. The company is pulling out all its stops considering the event will be its first show in over a year with fans in attendance.

WWE yet to confirm two championship matches for WrestleMania 37

Out of the 11 matches at WrestleMania 37, six are for Championships. But matches for the United States Championship and SmackDown Tag Team Championships are yet to be declared. Riddle, The Dirty Dogs, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode are yet to have any opponents confirmed for them.

There have been hints of the Mysterios challenge for the SmackDown Tag titles and Mustafa Ali facing Riddle for the United States Championship. However, the WWE Universe will have to wait a couple of weeks to see what happens.

