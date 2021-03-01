Murphy shares throwback photo with Alexa Bliss

WWE Superstar Murphy has shared a throwback picture from the time he was aligned with Alexa Bliss and Wesley Blake, in NXT.

Murphy has been sharing a bunch of throwback pictures on his official Twitter handle lately, and his latest post was certainly an interesting one. Murphy shared a photo featuring himself, Wesley Blake, and Alexa Bliss. Fans might remember that the three Superstars formed a villainous trio back when they were signed to NXT, with Bliss being Murphy and Blake's valet.

Check out the post below:

Murphy and Alexa Bliss were once engaged to be married

Murphy and Alexa Bliss were engaged to be married, but things didn't work out between the two and they went their separate ways in late 2018. Alexa Bliss was presented on NXT TV as Blake and Murphy's valet for a short period of time.

At NXT TakeOver: Unstoppable, Alexa Bliss interfered in an NXT Tag Team title match pitting Murphy & Blake with Enzo Amore & Big Cass. This resulted in Blake & Murphy retaining their belts. Murphy also spent a considerable amount of time on 205 Live, and is a former WWE Cruiserweight Champion.

Back in early 2020, Murphy aligned with Seth Rollins, and the duo remained together for the next several months. Murphy turned on Rollins during their feud with the Mysterio family, with his last WWE match being a losing effort against King Corbin in December 2020.

Murphy hasn't been seen on WWE TV ever since. As for Alexa Bliss, she joined forces with The Fiend last year, after the sinister entity possessed her using his supernatural powers. Bliss and The Fiend were drafted to WWE RAW during last year's WWE Draft. The duo recently feuded with Randy Orton, culminating in The Viper burning The Fiend alive at WWE TLC 2020. Alexa Bliss has been teasing The Fiend's return following his on-screen 'death', and fans are speculating that he will return on the road to WrestleMania.

What do you make of Murphy's latest posts? Sound off in the comments!