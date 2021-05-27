Murphy shares touching throwback photo with Alexa Bliss and Larry

SmackDown Superstar Murphy posted a heartfelt tweet in memory of Alexa Bliss' pet pig Larry who recently passed away.

Larry Steve's passing has severely affected Alexa Bliss, who posted a Twitter video soon after his demise. She also informed her followers that Larry's 4th birthday celebration would take place on her Instagram Live feed, and posted the below tribute on Instagram:

I knew the moment I held your feisty little piggy Self in my Arms our lives would be different From then on in the best way. Today would have been your 4th Birthday. I’m so sorry you are not here to celebrate with us. We will keep you in our hearts forever. We will still give you all of your presents today & have your favorite cupcakes. You will never know the impact you’ve had on our lives. Your Mom, Daddies, Nana, aunt Kim & p**p-pop love you very very much.

Bliss' ex-partner Buddy Murphy posted a tweet soon after and urged fans to tune in. He shared his memories of Larry with a throwback pic of the three of them. Check out the tweet below:

Let’s do some good! Tune in, donate if you can! #LarrySteve was always the happiest! There isn’t a picture of him not smiling! So let’s bring a smile to other little piggies like him! #RIPLarrySteve https://t.co/3IfxgrW1cs pic.twitter.com/OiHkjCYlVe — Buddy Murphy (@WWE_Murphy) May 26, 2021

Murphy and other WWE Superstars sent condolences

Alexa Bliss had informed fans that Larry wasn't doing well, and that she was trying to find a vet for him. She later informed fans that she was headed to RAW while her family was tending to Larry.

Bliss shared the heartbreaking news of Larry's demise later that day. Apart from Murphy, many WWE Superstars and the WWE Universe alike sent an outpouring of love for her tweet.

Happy 🎂 birthday #LarrySteve

... I will miss you bud!!! pic.twitter.com/ewEGeOPVfd — Ember NXT Moon Palmer (@WWEEmberMoon) May 26, 2021

Sending my love. — Bronson Reed (@bronsonreedwwe) May 26, 2021

I’m so sorry 😔 — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) May 25, 2021

I am so sorry for your loss. — The HBIC (@MiaYim) May 25, 2021

I’m so sorry love — Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) May 25, 2021

Alexa Bliss was incredibly close to Larry Steve and used to regularly update her fans about his health and well-being. Bliss also created an Instagram handle for Larry which currently has over 91,000 followers. Larry appeared on Total Divas alongside Bliss. You can check out some of his appearances HERE and HERE .

The Sportskeeda community extends its heartfelt condolences to Alexa Bliss and her family.