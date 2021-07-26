Mustafa Ali addresses "ignorant fans" who cannot tell the difference between him and Mansoor

Mustafa Ali has recently begun an interesting chapter in his WWE career, where he has become a teammate/mentor/rival of Mansoor. The latter, who had one of the most intriguing undefeated streaks in WWE, had no say in the matter when it comes to his relationship with Ali.

The curious and slightly uncharacteristic relationship between Mustafa Ali and Mansoor began a number of weeks ago on an episode of Monday Night RAW.

Since then, the two have been involved in a number of segments and matches, the most recent of which came before Money in the Bank in a Battle Royal qualifier which saw Ali betray Mansoor.

Both men failed to qualify, but it added an interesting dynamic to their relationship. It looks like WWE is planning to put the two together in what could be a very good storyline.

With things moving at a steady pace, Mustafa Ali decided to take to Twitter to inform some "ignorant fans" and to help them understand the difference between himself and Mansoor, claiming that some fans are unable to tell them apart.

"If you’re one of those people that say 'but how will I tell them apart?', fear not simpleton. I will be the one kicking ass. Mansoor will be the one getting his ass kicked. You’re welcome," tweeted Mustafa Ali.

A commendable act on Ali's part, clearly outlining that he will be the one doing the beating, whereas Mansoor will be getting beaten up. It shouldn't be too hard for the "ignorant fans" to tell the difference now.

Mustafa Ali was the leader of the faction known as RETRIBUTION

Before embarking on this interesting relationship between himself and Mansoor, Mustafa Ali was once the leader of the faction known as RETRIBUTION. He led the likes of T-Bar, Slapjack, Mace, and Reckoning.

Expectations for the group were very high. However, the WWE creative team failed to give the group the push that it deserved.

The group was filled with a number of talented individuals, all of whom could have dominated any one of WWE's divisions, be it the men's, women's, or the tag team division.

Revenge is for the weak. Retribution is for the mighty. pic.twitter.com/nYS05tUWHQ — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) October 24, 2020

Now, all the members have gone their separate ways. Ali has returned to being a singles superstar, T-Bar and Mace are a tag team, Mia Yim is expected to make a singles run soon, and Slapjack has not been seen since RETRIBUTION was disbanded.

