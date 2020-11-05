Over the last few years, Triple H has groomed several Superstars through WWE NXT, as well as tournaments like the Cruiserweight Classic. The Game has helped develop numerous talented Superstars in WWE, one of whom has a big role in the company currently.

Mustafa Ali was signed by WWE in 2016 after taking part in the Cruiserweight Classic. Ali was a guest on Corey Graves' After The Bell podcast where he revealed how Triple H and WWE signed him.

Mustafi Ali on how he asked Triple H if he was not good enough to be signed to WWE

Mustafa Ali divulged details about how he got his job at WWE and revealed that he directly spoke to Triple H and asked him if he would get a contract with the company. He revealed that after competing in the Cruiserweight Classic, other Superstars that were in that tournament got a contract but he didn't get one, which led him to speak to Triple H.

"I literally had to go up to Hunter (Triple H) and basically ask for my job because as the Cruiserweight Classic concluded they were bringing guys back for NXT. They were doing dark matches before NXT, some guys were getting placed on the show, and you know, one by one everyone starts getting contracts... Tony Nese, Drew Gulak, Lince Dorado, and I'm just not getting a contract. And I remember, I want to say it was the fourth or fifth time I was on NXT, I very sheepishly went to Hunter and said 'Hey man, what's the deal? You know when you know. You've seen me four or five times, am I not good enough to be here?' And Hunter gave me the 'oh, you know there's only so many bones and so many dogs and I can only give about so many bones. It's a timing thing. Just keep your head up'. I was like 'okay, he's telling me "go away"'. A week later I got a call which said 'hey, we'd like to sign you to a full-time deal.'"

Mustafa Ali has grown as a performer over the last year or so after being promoted from 205 Live to SmackDown in 2019. He is now the leader of the RETRIBUTION faction and was also revealed as the mystery hacker.

