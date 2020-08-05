Mustafa Ali breaks silence after not being on WWE RAW

This week's WWE RAW was filled with power outages and a few glitches. Right from the very beginning of the show, there were a few seconds of darkness when the arena lost its power supply. Not only the lights but also the mics kept fading in and out, causing a lot of confusion during many segments. Amidst all chaos on WWE RAW, a Superstar who made his return two weeks back was missing in action. The Superstar is none other than Mustafa Ali.

A couple of weeks back, Mustafa Ali returned to WWE after a seven-month hiatus. Prince Ali surprised the WWE Universe when he made his way to the ring as the third teammate of Ricochet and Cedric Alexander on WWE RAW. The trio were victorious over The Hurt Business when Mustafa Ali pinned MVP in the center of the ring.

Last week, building on the rivalry between Mustafa Ali and The Hurt Business, Ali was pitted in a match against Bobby Lashley. Ali lost the match against Lashley, marking his first defeat since his return. After the episode of WWE RAW ended, Mustafa Ali took to Twitter to share an image of a bruise that he sustained during the battle with Lashley.

Mustafa Ali's absence from WWE RAW

Mustafa Ali's return garnered a lot of appreciation from the WWE Universe, that's why it was shocking not to see him on WWE RAW this week. After WWE RAW ended, Mustafa Ali took to Twitter to explain that even though he wasn't on the show, his fans could catch him on WWE Main Event.

Not on #RAW tonight but you can catch me on #MainEvent this week putting on a banger.

📸 @AnthonyCairo pic.twitter.com/DYdbY0sUAo — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) August 4, 2020

Mustafa Ali sent out another Tweet that has gotten the attention of many fans. His fans have come out to encourage and support him.

words I never said. pic.twitter.com/4vumR9CiOS — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) August 4, 2020

Before his hiatus from WWE, Mustafa Ali was in line to get a shot at Daniel Bryan's WWE Championship at WWE Elimination Chamber in 2019. But due to an unfortunate injury, Ali was pulled from the event and replaced by Kofi Kingston. Kingston impressed the WWE fans so much that the company was forced to give him a shot at the Title at WrestleMania as well.