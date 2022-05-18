"That is one ugly man" - Popular WWE RAW star takes a shot at Veer Mahaan

WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali has shared his thoughts on being in the ring with Veer Mahaan.

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, the former 205 live star was scheduled to face Theory in a singles bout. But soon after, the latter announced that The Miz would be officiating the match and introduced Veer as Ali's actual opponent for the night. The former Retribution member tried his best to win but the A-Lister's unfair officiating handed the victory to the Indian star.

The RAW star appeared on the latest episode of WWE's The Bump and commented on his opponent.

"And that is one ugly man Veer. Whoever does the close-up shots like just pull back a little bit. " (48:40 onwards)

As far as Mahaan's in-ring prowess is concerned, Ali said he would like to get back in the ring with him.

"He is big and he is bad and he moves fast but if you go back and watch that match, every time I had, I was rocking and rolling but then The Miz steps in to officiate the match and that gave Veer the advantage to get back on offence. I would love to get back in the ring with Veer and I got a bloody nose on Monday. I think I owe him one. " (49:06 onwards)

Rey Mysterio returned to RAW to take out Veer Mahaan after his match against Mustafa Ali

As part of the segment, Veer Mahaan, along with Theory and The Miz, continued his assault on Mustafa Ali post-match.

Just as he was about to put the former 205 live star through the announcement table, Rey Mysterio returned with his son Dominik to attack him. The father-son duo were the first ones to be attacked by Veer after he appeared on the red brand the night after WrestleMania 38. With the return, the WWE legend will look to settle the score with the 33-year-old.

This is the first time The Lion has been truly tested in the ring. With Mustafa Ali willing to get his revenge on Veer, it will be interesting to see how the latter is booked in the feud between the former and Theory.

