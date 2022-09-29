"I know why" - Mustafa Ali hints that there’s a deeper reason behind his recent WWE decline

It appears that Mustafa Ali is once again frustrated about his spot on the card in WWE.

Ali hasn't been seen on Monday nights since the August 15 episode of RAW. On the show, he and Cedric Alexander lost a tag team match against The Miz and Tommaso Ciampa. The last month and a half has seen Ali only appear on Main Event and random WWE Live Events. This has led to a lot of confusion among fans who assumed Ali would be an opportunity to succeed on RAW under Triple H.

A member of the WWE Universe took to social media to question why the company hasn't gone "all in" on Ali because he is pretty much the complete package that any promotion should be happy to have.

Ali took to social media to respond to the fan's question and gave a very interesting response in the process. Tweeting out:

"I know why and I'll knock that sh*t down too," Mustafa Ali wrote.

Mustafa Ali recently went to R-Truth for advice

On a more humorous note, since their tag team loss on RAW to The Miz and Tommaso Ciampa, Ali and Alexander teamed up once again on Main Event.

The duo defeated Shelton Benjamin and T-Bar but haven't teamed up since. Ali would later go on to tag with Benjamin in a losing effort to The Alpha Academy, but it seems like Ali would like to continue his team with Alexander.

Ali went to R-Truth for advice on the subject, which resulted in pure hilarity:

"Have you got any advice?" Mustafa Ali asked.

"When I get confused. My childhood hero John Cena would tell me, never give up," R-Truth said. "It's all about hustle, loyalty, and respect. You can't feel me! You know, there comes a time..."

"You can't see me," Mustafa Ali says interrupting. "The thing is, you can't see me."

"Dawg you're right here bruh. I see you plain as day," R-Truth retorted. "That's probably why Cedric don't like you if you're that confused. I gotta go."

You can see the hilarious exchange in the embedded tweet below:

What do you make of Ali's tweet? Do you think any WWE regime is ever going to give Ali a fair chance? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

