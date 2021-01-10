Mustafa Ali possibly in trouble with WWE for his comments berating Hulk Hogan 

Last week on WWE RAW, we saw the return of several legends, including the likes of Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, and Torrie Wilson. Though the episode received mixed reviews from fans, Mustafa Ali was not too happy about these legendary Superstars getting the spotlight.

The leader of RETRIBUTION was part of RAW Talk after the show and went a tad bit too far in his tirade against the WWE legends. Mustafa Ali said that these legends could 'barely walk' and did not deserve to be on the show.

Mustafa Ali has now tweeted, “we don’t know if we can give you a live mic again,'' hinting that WWE is not pleased with his words against Hulk Hogan and the WWE legends.

“we don’t know if we can give you a live mic again.” pic.twitter.com/j6H7AFOCWS — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) January 9, 2021

Mustafa Ali took a shot at Hulk Hogan

On RAW Talk, Mustafa Ali questioned why the Superstars of the past were getting more focus than members of the current roster, such as himself, Drew Gulak, and Akira Tozawa. Ali further took a dig at Hulk Hogan, saying people don't need to hear the same catchphrases again and again.

''Because we need to hear whatcha gonna do brother again for the seventh millionth time.”

Mustafa Ali said that younger Superstars should be given a chance instead of people who can ''barely walk''.

“Why don’t you give us a chance? People that can contribute to this business and further this company but no, let’s push them all aside and give three hours to people that can barely walk.”

Though Mustafa Ali had a rocky start on the main roster, it looks like the former 205 Live Superstar has finally found his footing in WWE as the leader of RETRIBUTION.

It is hard to tell if Ali's tweet is a work or not, but taking a shot at legends like Hulk Hogan is sure to have some sort of ramifications.