Mustafa Ali posts cryptic tweet reacting to AEW Revolution

It was evident on social media last night that many WWE Superstars were watching AEW Revolution, and it appears Mustafa Ali was one of them.

Following All Elite Wrestling's pay-per-view event, the disgruntled SmackDown Superstar took to social media to imply that he's hoping to one day compete in an AEW ring, tweeting out:

"one day," Mustafa Ali tweeted.

In a tweet last month, Ali implied that he still has another two-and-a-half years left on his WWE contract. For now, it appears he is willing to sit at home and wait it out if the company doesn't grant him his release.

Mustafa Ali meets Ring of Honor World Champion Bandido

Even though Mustafa Ali isn't competing on WWE SmackDown, the former Cruiserweight Champion is still working out in the ring and keeping himself in shape. This can be seen through numerous tweets from Ali over the last several weeks.

It appears that Ali recently shared a training session with Ring of Honor World Champion Bandido.

Bandido is currently one of two men who can lay claim to the RoH title, as he was unable to defend it at Final Battle due to a positive test for Covid-19 in December. The other man is Jonathan Gresham.

Ali seems to be making the most of his time away from WWE, training and making connections with wrestlers on the indie circuit. Though still under contract and thus forbidden from negotiating with rival promoters, he will certainly have a plethora of contacts available when he becomes a free agent.

And with the recent news that Tony Khan has purchased Ring of Honor, another potential landing spot has opened for the WWE Superstar.

What do you make of Ali's tweet? Do you think he wants the opportunity to be part of the All Elite Wrestling roster? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Edited by Jacob Terrell

LIVE POLL Q. Should WWE grant Mustafa Ali his release? Yes No 1 votes so far