"I may not be the champion that they want" – Mustafa Ali posts an ominous video before Hell In A Cell match

WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali has a bold prediction for his match at WWE Hell In A Cell this Sunday.

Ali is scheduled to face off against WWE United States Champion Theory at the premium live event. The rivalry has been weeks in the making, as the two men have been involved in a bitter feud since the 205 Live star returned to RAW.

In a post on social media, Ali shared an old video of him stating that he may not be a beloved champion, but he is the one that everyone needs at the moment. These ominous words could signal an end to Theory's reign as United States Champion on Sunday.

"I will be the champion that this country needs," said Ali. "I may not be the champion that they want. But I am the champion that this country needs."

Mustafa Ali returned on the April 25 episode of Monday Night RAW

Mustafa Ali received a grand reception from fans when he returned to WWE TV on the April 25 episode of RAW. Ali went straight for the United States Champion and asked for a match against Theory on his first night back.

However, Mr. McMahon protégé had other plans, and Ali faced off with The Miz. The former Crusierweight defeated The A-Lister, only to be attacked by Tommaso Ciampa. The feud intensified in the following weeks as Ali battled the likes of Ciampa and Veer Mahaan.

It all came to a head this week on RAW when Mustafa Ali was in a match with Ciampa, where an opportunity at the United States title was on the line. Theory attacked Ali and assaulted him to cause the disqualification. He then granted his oppentent a title shot right then and made quick work of him. But WWE official Adam Pearce subsequently announced a rematch for Hell In A Cell.

It will be interesting to see if Ali can finally capture a major title in the WWE in front of his home crowd crowd, which will surely cheer him on.

