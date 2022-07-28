"A**hole" - Mustafa Ali reacts to being pranked by WWE official

Even WWE Superstars can get trolled on social media, and it happened today to Mustafa Ali.

Mustafa Ali hasn't done much on WWE programming as of late following his return to Monday Night RAW earlier this year. Many fans are hoping that with Triple H in charge of creative, things could change for Ali going forward.

This afternoon on social media, WWE official Adam Pearce decided to troll everyone by teasing an important announcement.

But the video was a "Rick Roll" based on the "Never Gonna Give You Up" song by Rick Astley. Tweeting out the following video message:

"Hey everybody, I just wanted to hop on here and share this with you," Adam Pearce began. "I just got some news today that kind of rattled me personally and I thought it would be worth sharing. 35 years ago today, how do I say this? 35 years ago today... I just..."

Mustafa Ali didn't appreciate this troll job from Pearce and responded with a simple tweet:

Adam Pearce @ScrapDaddyAP Please bear with me during this time.



OFFICIAL STATEMENT: Please bear with me during this time.

WWE official Adam Pearce recently stopped by the venue of the first episode of Monday Night RAW

WWE returned to Madison Square Garden in New York City earlier this week for Monday Night RAW.

But right down the street from the Garden is The Manhattan Center, which is the home of the first ever episode of Monday Night RAW.

Pearce stopped by the venue this week and posted a picture of himself there on social media.

"On and on you will hike, And I know you'll hike far and face up to your problems whatever they are. You'll get mixed up, of course, as you already know. You'll get mixed up with many strange birds as you go. So be sure when you step. Step with care and great tact...," Adam Pearce said in a tweet.

Adam Pearce @ScrapDaddyAP On and on you will hike,

And I know you'll hike far

and face up to your problems

whatever they are.



You'll get mixed up, of course,

as you already know.

You'll get mixed up

with many strange birds as you go.



So be sure when you step.

Step with care and great tact… On and on you will hike,And I know you'll hike farand face up to your problemswhatever they are.You'll get mixed up, of course,as you already know.You'll get mixed up with many strange birds as you go.So be sure when you step.Step with care and great tact… https://t.co/rPlnFHfJGK

What do you make of Adam Pearce's troll job? Can you relate to Mustafa Ali's reaction?

