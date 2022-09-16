Mustafa Ali on why the rebooted cruiserweight division failed in WWE

Mustafa Ali seems to have an idea as to why the WWE 205 Live brand failed.

The WWE 205 Live brand kicked off in November of 2016 to much fanfare. But after a hot start, it slowly began to fizzle out and ended its run in February of this year.

The Twitter account, Just Talk Wrestling, recently asked the question to the WWE Universe regarding what went wrong with the company's reboot of their cruiserweight division, and Ali took to social media to voice his opinion. Tweeting out:

"Not putting it on my back," Mustafa Ali said in a tweet.

When will Triple H begin to utilize Mustafa Ali more on WWE RAW?

Since Triple H took over as the head of WWE creative for RAW and SmackDown, Mustafa Ali has been given two matches on Monday Night RAW and has shined in defeat both times.

Following the second match on August 15, where he and Cedric Alexander lost a tag team match to The Miz and Tommaso Ciampa, Ali hasn't been seen on RAW since.

There seems to be no rhyme or reason as to why Ali isn't currently on RAW right now. Still, it must be frustrating for the young WWE Superstar who requested his release publicly earlier this year on social media and had it denied to still not find any consistent use under the new regime.

With any luck, hopefully, Triple H will find a new storyline to put Ali in on WWE RAW sooner rather than later.

What do you make of Ali's comments? Do you think the WWE 205 Live brand would have been more successful had they made Ali the show's centerpiece? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

