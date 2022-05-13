"It was a big deal to me" – Mustafa Ali recalls facing former champion at WrestleMania

RAW star Mustafa Ali reflected on his match against Cedric Alexander at WrestleMania 34.

The bout, Ali and Alexander's first 'Mania match, happened during the pre-show, with John Cena in attendance. The two collided for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship, which Alexander won.

During his appearance on El Brunch de WWE, Ali said he was nervous before the match but calmed down after speaking to a referee:

"I got the opportunity to wrestle Cedric Alexander at the Cruiserweight Championship finals and I believe that was New Orleans? Yeah, and it was, so many weird elements to it, that John Cena’s in the crowd watching us wrestle, and we didn’t know about that ‘till, like, a little bit before the match...It’s what you dreamed about ever since you were a child and literally...But this WrestleMania, this match was the only time ever I felt like my heart was beating out of my chest and I was, like, I don’t know if I can do this...It was a big deal to me...luckily, one of my good friends that works there, he’s a referee named Jason Ayers, he kind of saw it getting to me and he kind of pulled me aside and he had to remind me who I was. If it wasn’t for him, I definitely think I would’ve kind of wrapped myself up in the head." (H/T: POST Wrestling)

Will Mustafa Ali win his first WWE Championship soon?

Ali is currently involved in a storyline with Theory on RAW for the WWE United States title. If the two collide for the title, and the former wins the bout, it'll be his first championship win in WWE.

Mustafa Ali recently returned to the company, and perhaps it's time for him to finally hold some gold. He undoubtedly deserves a title run.

