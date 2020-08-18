Mustafa Ali reveals his 'last hope' after being eliminated first on WWE RAW

Mustafa Ali has not had the best time since his return to the ring in WWE. In this week's episode of WWE RAW, Mustafa Ali was the first one to be eliminated in a six-man tag team elimination match. Ali has since taken to Twitter and responded to his unceremonious quick loss on WWE television.

Mustafa Ali made his triumphant return to in-ring action on WWE RAW a couple of weeks ago. Upon his return, he was able to come away with an extremely dominating performance in a six-man tag team match and was even the one to get the pinfall. Since then, however, nothing has gone his way. He lost to Bobby Lashley in a Singles Match, was not even a part of WWE RAW the next week, and on this week's episode of WWE RAW was the first person to be eliminated from the six-man tag team match.

Mustafa Ali on WWE RAW

In this week's episode of WWE RAW, Mustafa Ali teamed with Ricochet and Apollo Crews to face MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin. Unfortunately, Bobby Lashley dominated him, and within moments of the match starting, Mustafa Ali had been eliminated from the match.

Naturally, Mustafa Ali was not happy with his unceremonious elimination and took to Twitter to express his disappointment in the way that he had been booked on RAW.

"Take my dream. Take my passion. You won’t take my truth."

Take my dream. Take my passion. You won’t take my truth. https://t.co/LyURGXfoMI — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) August 18, 2020

While the match was clearly booked to put over Bobby Lashley and Apollo Crews, the short and simple way in which Mustafa Ali and then Ricochet was taken out of the match did not make the fans happy, and they made their opinion known on social media.

Soon after this, Mustafa Ali shared another tweet with the fans, seeming to claim that they were his only hope on WWE RAW.

Advertisement

"You are my last hope."

You are my last hope. — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) August 18, 2020

It was earlier reported that Mustafa Ali was not in the good books of Vince McMahon and that the WWE Chairman had given up on pushing the Superstar. With this being the case, the only way that Mustafa Ali can get a meaningful push is if the fans get behind him on social media.