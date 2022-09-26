Create

"Wrong brown guy, h**" - Mustafa Ali seemingly claims fan confused him with fellow WWE Superstar

WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali seemingly claimed that a fan recently confused him with Maximum Male Models member Mansoor.

Following a brief absence, Mustafa Ali returned to WWE programming on the April 25 episode of Monday Night RAW. The former RETRIBUTION leader started a feud with both Austin Theory and The Miz. However, he is currently inactive on television and has mostly been wrestling on Main Event.

Meanwhile, Mansoor has been featured regularly on SmackDown as part of the Maximum Male Models alongside Ali's former RETRIBUTION stablemate Mace, and Max Dupri.

Taking to Twitter, Mustafa Ali expressed his take on every Muslim woman's freedom to choose whether or not to wear hijabs. One fan responded by asking him to keep that same energy for WWE's upcoming Saudi Arabia event, Crown Jewel.

@AliWWE Keep that energy for Crown Jewel.

Ali replied to it by claiming that the fan mistook him for another brown man, seemingly hinting at Mansoor, who hails from Saudi Arabia.

"Wrong brown guy, h**." Ali tweeted

Check out Ali's reply here.

Fans react to Mustafa Ali's tweet

The wrestling world reacted to the former RETRIBUTION leader's reply to the fan.

Several members of the WWE Universe had a hearty laugh upon seeing Ali's response.

People did their research on the fan and made fun of him for claiming he was a social media influencer.

People also appreciated the Chicago native for responding to the fan in the way he did.

Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak also replied to Ali with a picture of the wrestling legend and Hall of Famer Hacksaw Jim Duggan.

Despite not being a regular on RAW, Ali has been wrestling in WWE Main Event. During the latest tapings for the show, he teamed up with former United States Champion Shelton Benjamin and wrestled Alpha Academy's Chad Gable and Otis.

When do you think the former RETRIBUTION leader will return to Monday Night RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.

