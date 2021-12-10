"Let’s tear this sh*t up" - WWE Superstar shares fond memory of Jeff Hardy

WWE SmackDown Superstar Mustafa Ali has some great Jeff Hardy memories.

Earlier this morning, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful broke the news that WWE had released Jeff Hardy from his contract.

Since the news broke, several WWE Superstars have taken to social media to share their experiences and memories regarding The Charismatic Enigma. This afternoon, Mustafa Ali took to social media to share a memory of his match with Hardy on an episode of WWE Main Event:

"I got to compete against Jeff Hardy on Main Event. I made the assumption that Jeff was going to take it 'easy.' Jeff says 'Nah man, I've been waiting for this match. Let's tear this sh*t up.' He was incredibly giving. I sincerely hope for the best for Jeff and his family," Mustafa Ali tweeted.

Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam @AliWWE I got to compete against Jeff Hardy on Main Event. I made the assumption that Jeff was going to take it “easy.” Jeff says “Nah man, I’ve been waiting for this match. Let’s tear this sh*t up.” He was incredibly giving. I sincerely hope for the best for Jeff and his family. I got to compete against Jeff Hardy on Main Event. I made the assumption that Jeff was going to take it “easy.” Jeff says “Nah man, I’ve been waiting for this match. Let’s tear this sh*t up.” He was incredibly giving. I sincerely hope for the best for Jeff and his family. https://t.co/m7Qp1XOo6t

What is next for Jeff Hardy following his 90-day non-compete with WWE?

With today's release from WWE, Jeff Hardy's 90-day non-compete will expire on March 9, 2022.

This date happens to land on a Wednesday and will be the first episode of AEW Dynamite following their Revolution pay-per-view on March 5.

While it's not a lock that Jeff Hardy is headed to All Elite Wrestling, Hardy has made it known in several interviews over the last couple of months about his desire to team up with his brother Matt again as the legendary Hardy Boyz.

If Jeff Hardy is in a good place and signs with All Elite Wrestling in 2022, you can bet there will be no shortage of dream matches for the duo with the tremendously stacked tag team division in AEW.

We here at Sportskeeda wish Jeff Hardy and his family nothing but the best and look forward to seeing what's next for the legend.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Fightful has learned WWE has released Jeff Hardy Fightful has learned WWE has released Jeff Hardy

Also Read Article Continues below

What are your thoughts on Jeff Hardy's WWE release? Did you enjoy Mustafa Ali's story about him? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Edited by Genci Papraniku

LIVE POLL Q. Were you surprised by Jeff Hardy's WWE release today? Yes No 2 votes so far