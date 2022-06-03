"I didn't have any representation" - Mustafa Ali talks about representation in WWE

RAW star Mustafa Ali recently discussed how he grew up as a fan and didn't have any representation in WWE.

Mustafa Ali has been a high-flying sensation since he started working with the cruiserweight division on 205 Live. Ali quickly became the heart of the show, and his run on the brand helped him reach the main roster. He is now a member of the RAW roster, and he is feuding with WWE United States Champion Theory.

In a recent interview with FOX 32 Chicago, Ali spoke about the lack of representation of people of color in the early days as he grew up:

"It is everything and it's not meant to be a sappy story but growing up as a life long WWE fan. Even as a Muslim kid in America, I didn't have someone. I had nobody. I didn't have any representation. I didn't have any good guy to cheer for. Anyone that looked like me or was on TV was a bad guy. They wished harm upon America like these stereotypical roles," said Ali. (3:00 - 3:33)

Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam @AliWWE thank you for all the wonderful birthday messages yesterday. im extremely fortunate to have such passionate fans. feeling inspired, y’all. thank you for all the wonderful birthday messages yesterday. im extremely fortunate to have such passionate fans. feeling inspired, y’all. https://t.co/fmNrVW7Sy9

It's safe to say that times have changed and with it, people of color are being represented in a variety of ways on WWE TV.

Mustafa Ali on being the first Muslim-American WWE superstar

Ali has always been vocal about how he wants fair representation for people of color in WWE. He has set the bar for generations to come, as people of color should not always be the enemy of the state while performing.

There have been characters such as General Adnan and Colonel Mustafa, and Ali is set to leave a positive example for people to follow from his career. In the same interview, Ali talks about the importance of being the first Muslim-American wrestler to ever compete at WrestleMania:

"So to me, it means everything now when I come home, I got three kids," said Ali. "I'm married to this incredible woman who has 17 nieces and nephews... I get to be like, ' My uncle is Mustafa Ali' like he's the first Muslim-American guy to compete at WrestleMania. So I have these cool accolades and it means a lot to me." (3:33 - 3:58)

Mustafa Ali has set several examples in the world of wrestling for many people of color around the world. It will be interesting to see if Ali wins his first major title or if will Theory prevail when they clash at Hell in a Cell.

