Mustafa Ali tells his hometown of Chicago that Mansoor needs to apologize 

Over the course of the summer, Mustafa Ali has reluctantly created a tag team with the winner of the 51-man Royal Rumble at 2019's WWE Super ShowDown, Mansoor.

Prior to pairing with Mustafa Ali, Mansoor was primarily used on WWE Main Event before being officially moved to WWE Monday Night Raw in May. Ali spent most of the year leading the Retribution before the faction broke up and Ali struck out on his own.

After weeks of trying Mansoor got his wish and finally teamed up with Mustafa Ali last week on Monday Night Raw where they faced former Retribution members Mace and T-Bar. To Ali's surprise, the team got the win.

If this pairing with Mansoor and Mustafa Ali leads to Ali becoming a hero again, I'm all for this. I hate seeing Mustafa as a villain. #RAW pic.twitter.com/GFDuUGUwh2 — Abid アビド🌸 (@Absofsteel3) July 27, 2021

Things didn't go as well for Mustafa Ali and Mansoor this week

As is commonplace on Monday Night Raw, we saw a rematch take place between Mustafa Ali and Mansoor vs. Mace and T-Bar. Things didn't go as smoothly for the newly formed tag team as T-Bar would hit a spinning kick on Mansoor and the former Retribution members would get their revenge and win within three minutes.

This week's edition of Monday Night Raw was a homecoming for Mustafa Ali, who worked as a police officer in a Chicago suburb while working in the independent circuit. To this day, Ali remains a resident of Chicago, Illinois and posted the following tweet to his city tonight...

Chicago, @KSMANNY owes you an apology #WWERAW

Clearly Mustafa Ali is not happy with his tag partner taking the pin tonight. There are a lot of people in the WWE Universe who like this team, and it will probably just be a matter of time before this team starts to gel and challenge for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championships.

