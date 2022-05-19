Mustafa Ali says he wants more championships and pay-per-view matches

Mustafa Ali has opened up about losing his love for wrestling and wanting to win more championships in WWE.

Ali has had a tough few years. After transitioning from 205 Live to SmackDown, he hasn't yet found much success on the main roster. His ill-fated run with Retribution and frustrations over WWE creative led to him demanding his release from the company early this year.

However, he still has plenty of fans and wants to get back on top. On a recent episode of WWE's The Bump, Ali shared a story about how he wants to create a Hall of Fame-level legacy and win more as the days go by:

"The other day, we had a religious holiday a few weeks ago, and my son got a WWE ring and I'm seeing him play with my action figures in the ring. Part of me loved it and part of me was like, 'that's not enough.' I need more. I need championships hanging on the wall. I need to have Hall of Fame stats, I need to be on more pay-per-views. There is going to be a point where it comes to that." [H/T - Fightful]

The 36-year-old has been a role model for his kids and several younger members of the WWE Universe with his never-give-up attitude and charm. Ali is currently feuding with The Miz and United States Champion Theory on RAW.

Mustafa Ali imparted much-needed wisdom to Raquel Rodriguez

Raquel Rodriguez has been making major waves on the main roster ever since her debut on SmackDown. Last week, Big Mami Cool faced her biggest challenge yet in the form of Ronda Rousey. Rodriguez lost, but she earned the respect of several members of the WWE Universe.

Mustafa Ali has spent some time on the main roster with some highs and lows. Speaking on WWE's The Bump, he shared some advice with Rodriguez for her main roster run:

"Part of my advice is, enjoy the phase of your career that you're in right now where you truly do appreciate everything because you've worked so hard for it and I think the sky is the limit for you, but there is going to be a point, and I don't know when it's going to be, but you're going to remember, 'this is what Ali warned me about.' There's going to be a point where that love supersedes a little bit and the level of competition rises. I hope there's a balance for you, I wish the best for you." [H/T - Fightful]

The 36-year-old has had some bumpy turns during his time on the main roster. However, he wishes the best for his fellow superstar and wants her to succeed on her path. Raquel recently spoke about her match with Ronda Rousey and what she learned from it.

