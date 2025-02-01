Multi-time champion teases first-time ever WWE appearance and Royal Rumble win

WWE Royal Rumble is set to kick off the road to WrestleMania 41 in less than 24 hours. Meanwhile, WCW veteran Disco Inferno teased an appearance and potential win at the event.

Over two decades ago, WCW merged with WWE, and several notable names joined the Stamford-based promotion as performers under Vince McMahon's creative regime. However, Disco Inferno never made the jump, nor has he competed for the company during his time as a full-time performer.

The veteran captured the WCW Television, Cruiserweight, and Tag Team Championships but never joined WWE. Recently, a fan on SmackDown held a sign hoping for Disco Inferno to make an appearance at Royal Rumble 2025.

Trending

Later, the 57-year-old veteran acknowledged the sign on X (formerly Twitter) and teased a first-time-ever appearance for the Stamford-based promotion. Moreover, he stated he would be a favorite to win if he competed in the Men's Royal Rumble match.

"I would be a prohibitive favorite to win," Inferno wrote.

Expand Tweet

The veteran's last match took place in 2021 on the independent circuit. While the former WCW star has teased an appearance and joked about winning it, it's unlikely for him to compete unless it's a one-off.

Disco Inferno was disappointed with WWE's release of Samantha Irvin

Last year, Samantha Irvin received her release from WWE as she wanted to venture into different avenues. The rising star was replaced by Lilian Garcia on Monday Night RAW, and Irvin has remained away from the spotlight. Unfortunately, she did receive heat online, and Disco Inferno addressed it.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100 Official, Inferno addressed the situation following Samantha Irvin's release from the Stamford-based promotion. The veteran was disappointed with the announcement of her release and said she was the voice of Monday Night RAW.

"I thought she got some weird heat online here and there. I thought she was a great announcer; she really became the voice of RAW in a short period of time for me. So I was actually disappointed to see her go," said Disco Inferno.

It'll be interesting to see if Inferno actually competes in the upcoming Royal Rumble match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback