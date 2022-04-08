WWE Superstar accuses Bobby Lashley of betraying him

Following his win over Omos at WrestleMania 38, Bobby Lashley stood toe-to-toe with the giant on this week's episode of RAW. However, the encounter turned as MVP turned on Lashley, attacking him from behind and siding with Omos. MVP's actions resulted from his former client saying he didn't need his help to beat Omos.

While replying to a fan on Twitter, MVP said the betrayal came from Lashley:

We'll see further developments in the story on next week's episode of RAW.

Bobby Lashley's pairing with MVP lasted for almost two years

Lashley initially aligned himself with MVP following his loss to Aleister Black at WrestleMania 36. It came due to Lashley disbanding himself from his then on-screen partner Lana. While the new alliance failed to get The All-Mighty the WWE Championship in his first attempt at BackLash 2020, MVP did manage to get his client an opportunity to win the United States title.

Lashley tore through various top stars for almost a year, rarely ever losing until he lost the US title in a triple threat match at Elimination Chamber 2021. On the same night, Lashley helped The Miz win the WWE title by attacking Drew McIntyre before the cash-in.

Shortly after, Lashley defeated The Miz to win his first WWE Championship. He held the title until September, losing the strap to Big E, who cashed in on an episode of RAW. Nonetheless, Lashley got booked as a major threat to the roster. He got arguably the biggest win of his career at Royal Rumble earlier this year when he defeated Brock Lesnar in a singles match.

Now that Lashley has moved away from the title picture, he'll be occupied with other rivals for a while, namely Omos, whom WWE is adamantly pushing at the moment. With MVP having turned on the former WWE Champion, we'll have to wait and see how Lashley copes with the loss of his manager.

What do you think is next for Bobby Lashley? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!

