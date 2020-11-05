Tonight's episode of WWE NXT saw Pat McAfee and his new allies, Pete Dunne and NXT Tag Team Champions Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan, run havoc in the Black and Gold brand. They broke up the tag-team match between Ever-Rise and Kilian Dain and Drake Maverick and viciously attacked the Beast from Belfast.

Pat McAfee then took a group selfie with Dunne, Burch, and Lorcan and told his companions to smile if they think that they are the greatest group of four men in wrestling history and claimed that they were here to wipe out the Undisputed Era.

WWE then quote-tweeted the same phrase made by McAfee along with the photo of him and his companions. RAW Superstar MVP, who also happens to be the leader of another four-man group in the form of The Hurt Business, took exception to this and made a sarcastic response.

Adam Cole who is the leader of NXT's most dominant four-man faction, Undisputed Era, also took exception to McAfee's claims and agreed with MVP.

Neither Adam Cole nor the other members of Undisputed Era showed up when McAfee and his group appeared on NXT tonight to bad-mouth them.

Pat McAfee's feud with The Undisputed Era

Pat McAfee made it clear that he did not take his loss to Adam Cole at NXT TakeOver XXX kindly when he revealed that it was he who bribed Ridge Holland to take out the former NXT Champion at the end of TakeOver 31.

But since Holland was legitimately injured in a match against Danny Burch a few weeks ago, McAfee reached out to the duo and asked them to join him in his feud against Cole and Undisputed Era. In return, he helped Burch & Lorcan to win the NXT Tag Team Championships from Breezango.

Last week at NXT Halloween Havoc, McAfee revealed that Pete Dunne was now also in his corner when The Bruiserweight made a surprise return and turned his back on Kyle O'Reilly by attacking him from behind.

With Pat McAfee leading a personal crusade against The Undisputed Era, it looks like their feud might come to a head at this year's TakeOver: WarGames in a potential WarGames match. Although, it seems unlikely, a potential feud with The Hurt Business can also take place.