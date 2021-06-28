MVP was backstage at WWE NXT last week - Reports

Many wrestlers have been backstage at shows they aren't necessarily part of as of late, the latest being MVP of WWE RAW, who was reportedly backstage at NXT last week.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, MVP was backstage at last week's episode of WWE NXT. However, it isn't known if he was there for a specific reason or just visiting his friends backstage.

This isn't out of the ordinary as Damian Priest was backstage recently at NXT catching up with his friends on the black and gold brand. While it would be exciting to hear that MVP could be doing something in the future with a hot upcoming act like Hit Row, it's safe to assume at this point that much like Priest, he was just there to visit some of his friends who were working the show.

Could MVP do something with an NXT talent in the future?

While MVP wasn't at NXT to work a match, multiple NXT talents have been backstage at WWE RAW and SmackDown over the last two weeks to work dark matches in front of Vince McMahon and WWE management.

They left such an impression that they had follow-up looks by wrestling on Main Event. Those NXT talents? NXT Champion Karrion Kross and North American Champion Bronson Reed.

Scarlett and former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Shotzi Blackheart worked a match against one another in a dark match Friday before SmackDown. These two women are long-time friends, so you would imagine their familiarity with one another produced a really good match.

Whether MVP or any other NXT talents end up doing something else on another brand in the future are up in the air, its exciting to see that WWE will be making some moves as the company heads into the 2021 Draft following SummerSlam.

