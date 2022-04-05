MVP betrays Bobby Lashley on RAW; Reveals huge former champion as his new client

After nearly two full years together, the Bobby Lashley-MVP alliance is over. In what would be a shocking twist on the RAW after WrestleMania 38, MVP would betray Lashley and recruit a new client.

MVP helped revitalize Bobby Lashley's career as he was coming off the controversial storyline with Lana and Miro - who had already been released by then. He took Lashley under his wing and formed The Hurt Business, where The All Mighty first had a respectable run with the United States title.

Eight days later, he won his first WWE Championship by beating The Miz. He won it for the second time by beating Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble, but his reign was cut short due to a legitimate injury that he suffered, making WWE put the title on Lesnar while having him taken away mid-Elimination Chamber match.

On the latest episode of RAW, MVP introduced Bobby Lashley, who seemed to be a full-fledged babyface. He was confronted by his WrestleMania 38 opponent Omos, who asked for a rematch.

In a big twist, MVP would strike Lashley when his back was turned, and allowed Omos to lay waste to the two-time WWE Champion. It officially cemented Lashley's face turn, and MVP revealed Omos as his new (literally) huge client.

Is Bobby Lashley in a position to pursue the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship?

Bobby Lashley was one of the frontrunner names to be the first to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. It made sense as he was never pinned to lose the WWE title when he lost it back to Brock Lesnar.

With that said, the face turn and MVP's betrayal means that he will be occupied in a feud with Omos for a while going forward. It leaves the door open for another challenger. Lashley could easily be the next in line at any point as he has been well-established as a main event superstar since 2021.

Did WWE make the right decision by ending the MVP-Lashley partnership? Voice your opinions in the comments below.

Edited by Kaushik Das