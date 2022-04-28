"Did he look like a winner to you?" - Former US Champion blasts Bobby Lashley after RAW segment

Two-time United States Champion MVP recently shared his thoughts about the arm wrestling segment on RAW that featured Bobby Lashley and Omos.

The All Mighty emerged victorious in an arm-wrestling competition against The Colossus on RAW this week. But then things turned grim for the former WWE Champion, as MVP helped The Colossus attack Lashley and hit him with the table.

On this week's episode of WWE's The Bump, MVP stated that the arm wrestling segment with Lashley went as planned. He pointed out that, at the end of the competition, The All Mighty was lying in the ring, so he did not look like a winner.

"We scored the victory," said MVP. "That was planned. It went every bit as it was supposed to. You really think Bobby can beat Omos at anything? Every bit of that was orchestrated just the way I wanted it to go. And realistically with Bobby laid out at Omos' feet, did he look like a winner to you? I wouldn't expect you to know what a winner looks like anyway." (From 20:51 - 21:19)

You can watch the full video here:

Omos and Bobby Lashley are set to collide once again at WrestleMania Backlash

Omos will look to settle the score with Bobby Lashley when the two face off in a rematch at WrestleMania Backlash. The former WWE Champion is the only one who has pinned Omos so far, and the seven-footer will be looking to avenge his previous loss.

MVP's support at ringside could also play an essential role in the outcome of the match. He has already proven himself to be a powerful ally with his ability to distract his former Hurt Business partner.

It will be interesting to see how this colossal rematch pans out when these two behemoths collide inside the Dunkin' Donuts Center on May 8.

While using the quotes from this article, please credit The Bump and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Could Corey Graves join a supernatural faction? A former WWE writer thinks so. Details here.

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win the rematch? Omos Bobby Lashley 2 votes so far

Edited by Colin Tessier