"Develop THICK Skin" - MVP breaks character to deliver important message to the WWE Universe

WWE Superstar MVP has been in the wrestling industry for two decades and with that comes plenty of experience.

Not only has Montel Vontavious Porter chalked up a decorated career inside the squared circle, but he's also stood in the corner and managed various wrestlers to great success by offering his wisdom and advice to those who wish to listen.

The former United States champion took to social media this afternoon to deliver some very good advice to those in the wrestling business today, and honestly, just good advice in today's landscape in general. Tweeting out:

"A word of advice to those choosing to be a performer. If you put your talents on display for others to see, people will have opinions. In the age of social media people will slate & share their opinions of you & your talents. People say mean things. Develop THICK skin."

MVP believes society continues to be overly cruel and sensitive on social media

While Porter didn't single anyone out, there was speculation from fans on social media that his tweet might have something to do with former Ring of Honor World Champion Jonathan Gresham.

Gresham deactivated his Twitter account after losing his ROH World title to Claudio Castagnoli last night at Death Before Dishonor event, but that speculation is hardly confirmed.

MVP posted a follow-up tweet a few minutes after the first one surveying the overall landscape of social media in 2022. Tweeting out:

"As social media's presence grows in our society it seems people being overly sensitive, as well as people being overly cruel, are keeping up with that growth. What a time to be a performer. What a time to be alive."

What do you make of MVP's comments? Do you think his tweets were calling out anyone in particular? Or was it simply a coincidence with the timing? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

