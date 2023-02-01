MVP breaks character to praise WWE star’s recent gimmick change

MVP is a respected veteran in the RAW locker room.

The former United States Champion is known for being very open and honest on his social media account. Porter often gives his thoughts on things going on in WWE programming, regardless of whether he's portraying a heel or face on the show at the time.

During WWE RAW last night, Asuka confronted a returning Carmella backstage on the show. The confrontation resulted in The Empress of Tomorrow scaring off the Princess of Staten Island with her blue teeth and oozing blue mist from her mouth.

Asuka took to social media at the end of WWE RAW to continue poking fun at Carmella. This led to Porter taking to social media today to put Asuka over in a very cool way, tweeting out:

"Who is cooler than Kana???" MVP asked in a tweet.

For those confused by the name Kana, this was Asuka's in-ring name when she competed in Japan before signing with WWE.

Bobby Lashley accidentally speared MVP on WWE RAW

In recent weeks, Montel Vontavious Porter has made no secret of his desire to reform The Hurt Business on Monday Night RAW.

While other members appear to be on board, it seems that former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley still needs to be convinced that it's the right move for his career.

Last night during the MVP Lounge, United States Champion Austin Theory got under Lashley's skin, and The All Mighty came to the ring to confront him. Porter tried to cool Lashley down, but when Theory referred to Porter as Lashley's daddy, he stepped aside and allowed The All Mighty to destroy Theory.

It all came to a head as MVP tried to assist Lashley in setting Theory up for a spear but was pulled into the line of fire and ate Lashley's spear instead.

While this is likely another setback to the reformation of The Hurt Business, we have a feeling that Porter isn't going to give up on recruiting Lashley back into the group they started together several years ago.

What do you make of Porter's comments? Are you enjoying the current evolution of Asuka on Monday Night RAW? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Is The Undertaker returning to WWE in a new role? A WWE Hall of Famer thinks so. Click here for more

Poll : Do you want to see The Hurt Business reform on WWE RAW? Yes No 0 votes