MVP claims WWE star looks like a "final boss in a video game"

WWE star MVP recently spoke about how Omos looks dominating in his current ring attire.

The Hurt Business manager took the 7-foot giant under his wing following last year’s WrestleMania. Since then, Omos has had some huge matches against the likes of Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman. The behemoth is now set for possibly the biggest match of his career, as he will square off against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39 with MVP on his side.

This week on the After the Bell podcast, MVP detailed that Omos respected him enough to listen to his advice and get a wardrobe overhaul. He detailed how the Nigerian Giant abandoned his jeans and t-shirt look and went for a more custom-made suit and dress shoe look.

He went from the jeans and t-shirt to getting very impressive-looking wrestling gear. He actually looks like a final boss in a video game now. He has custom-made suits, and custom-made shoes because it's hard for a guy his size to find dress shoes. But upon my advice, he goes out and gets custom-made dress shoes." MVP added, "Everything he wears has to be custom-made for him. Custom-made clothing with a custom-made attitude." [22:21 - 22:59]

Omos and Brock Lesnar will be on WWE RAW next week

Last week on RAW, Omos sent Brock out of the ring when the two behemoths came face-to-face. The confrontation shocked the WWE Universe as well as The Beast Incarnate.

On next week's episode of the red brand, The Nigerian Giant will once again confront Brock in an official weigh-in. With just a week left for WrestleMania, sparks will fly when these two monsters collide once again.

WrestleZone @WRESTLEZONEcom Omos And Brock Lesnar To Have Weigh In On 3/27 WWE RAW wrestlezone.com/news/1351590-o… Omos And Brock Lesnar To Have Weigh In On 3/27 WWE RAW wrestlezone.com/news/1351590-o… https://t.co/6IoIcigV0Y

Are you excited for the epic showdown between Brock Lesnar and Omos at WWE WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit After the Bell and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Poll : 0 votes